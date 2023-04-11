Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

