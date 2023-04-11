Nadler Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 912,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.0 %

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $124.29 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

