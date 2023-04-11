Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 2,917 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $105.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average of $97.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

