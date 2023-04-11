Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $151.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

