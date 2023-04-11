Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 31,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

