Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 796 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,793 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,898 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,622 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 38,949 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The stock has a market cap of $180.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

