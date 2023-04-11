PrairieView Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $22,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $186.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $214.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.