Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,621 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $185.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $188.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

