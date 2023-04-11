PrairieView Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Latigo Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,181,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $65.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

