Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Lifted by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 288,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 226,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 192,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

