SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Boosted by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 193.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.25.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

