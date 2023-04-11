Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,448 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $10,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

