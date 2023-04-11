PrairieView Partners LLC Has $67,000 Position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,010,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 30,691 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 34,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,482,000.

AVSE opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $49.45.

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

