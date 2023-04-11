Nadler Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VEA opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

