Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $35 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,987 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,564,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $196,498,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $376.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $413.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

