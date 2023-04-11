Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 8.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $48,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $208.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

