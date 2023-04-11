PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 6,238 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

SCHV opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

