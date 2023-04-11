PrairieView Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,905 shares during the quarter. VanEck Short Muni ETF accounts for 0.6% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 102,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMB stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

