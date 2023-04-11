PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 200 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $153.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

