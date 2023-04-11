Howland Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $140.38 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $159.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The company had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Citigroup began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.11.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

