Howland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.96 and its 200-day moving average is $124.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

