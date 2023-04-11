PrairieView Partners LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,976 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

