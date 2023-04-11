Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 6,650.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,621,000 after purchasing an additional 865,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of UDR by 32.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,264,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,178,000 after buying an additional 806,728 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 672.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.66.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

