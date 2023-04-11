Howland Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.1 %

ROK opened at $275.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.73 and its 200-day moving average is $265.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.