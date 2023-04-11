Howland Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 49,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 27.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,959,000 after buying an additional 565,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 21.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,597,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,474,000 after acquiring an additional 327,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 263,414 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dover Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $144.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.14.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.