932 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 23,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $225.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.