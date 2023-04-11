NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Bank of America

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

NEO opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,968,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after buying an additional 50,298 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

