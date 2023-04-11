NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Bank of America

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.70.
NeoGenomics Stock Performance
NEO opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.12.
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
