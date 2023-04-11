Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FOUR opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.86 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,880,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 146.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,426,000 after purchasing an additional 263,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 436,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

