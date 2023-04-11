Howland Capital Management LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 103.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 39,691 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $459,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,970,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

