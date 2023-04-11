Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,734,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,539,000 after acquiring an additional 64,418 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 881,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 848,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,126,000 after acquiring an additional 73,790 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 93,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $184.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.11.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.13) to GBX 2,750 ($34.06) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.73) to GBX 4,200 ($52.01) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.44) to GBX 4,500 ($55.73) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,060.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

