Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

