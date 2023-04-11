Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2023

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $823.76 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $774.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $746.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Securities raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.