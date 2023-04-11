Kendall Capital Management Makes New Investment in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 389.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xperi during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xperi Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Further Reading

