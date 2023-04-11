Security Financial Services INC. Invests $275,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $118.33 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

