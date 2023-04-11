CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 431.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Argus cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

