Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) PT Lowered to $174.00

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $132.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.26 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $761,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,307,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 44.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

