Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Cut to $91.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of SF stock opened at $58.07 on Monday. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak purchased 20,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,099,044.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 175.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

