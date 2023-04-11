Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Timber Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TMBR traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.47. 14,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,823. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Institutional Trading of Timber Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,133 shares in the last quarter.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus is on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, facial angiofibromas in tuberous sclerosis complex, and other sclerotic skin diseases.

