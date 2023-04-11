Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Piper Sandler

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.08.

PLNT stock opened at $78.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 379,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 114,661 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Planet Fitness by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 357.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

