Brown & Brown, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Brown & Brown in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Stories

