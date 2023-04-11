Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,417 shares of company stock worth $833,461. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,638,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 313.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHI opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.41 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

