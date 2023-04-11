Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHIGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,417 shares of company stock worth $833,461. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,638,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 313.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHI opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.41 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

