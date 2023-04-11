Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $301.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $418.67.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.86.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile



Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

