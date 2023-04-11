Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 1,250 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

LNC opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.77. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $69.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.60%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

