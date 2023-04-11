Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 754.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 21.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IQVIA Stock Performance
NYSE IQV opened at $196.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $251.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Insider Activity at IQVIA
In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
