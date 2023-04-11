Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 754.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 21.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $196.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $251.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.