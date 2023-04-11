Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 15,654 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,969.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

