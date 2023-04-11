Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $15.94 Million Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 493,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,527 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $15,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,651,000 after acquiring an additional 253,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,402,000 after purchasing an additional 194,699 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after buying an additional 175,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,926,000 after buying an additional 102,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 29.8% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,603,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,026,000 after buying an additional 597,875 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.00%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

