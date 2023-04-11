Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $283.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.35. The stock has a market cap of $207.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $284.98.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.54.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

