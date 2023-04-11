7,579 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Clorox by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,869,000 after purchasing an additional 210,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Clorox Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $157.94 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.69 and its 200-day moving average is $146.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.86%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

