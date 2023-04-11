Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $51,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,771,000 after buying an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,337,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,094,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,168,000 after acquiring an additional 51,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 949,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,039,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $706.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $704.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $659.78. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 91.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,446.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

