Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Increased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $186.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.60. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $206.79.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.